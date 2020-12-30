WATERTOWN — Chantelle R. Evans, 27, 661 Factory St., was charged by city police recently with petit larceny after allegedly stealing a cellphone this week.
On Monday at about 7 a.m., Ms. Evans allegedly stole Dillon Williams’ cellphone. She was arrested shortly afterward and later released from jail with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Michelle A. Spies, 51, 935 State St., was charged by city police Tuesday with third-degree falsely reporting an incident.
At about 6:30 a.m., Ms. Spies allegedly reported falsely that James Heise was in her apartment building when he was not, according to a police report. Ms. Spies was arrested, processed in jail and released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Brian L. Friend, 38, 524 Castle Creek Road, was charged by city police Tuesday with petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property after he allegedly had stolen merchandise from the Family Dollar on Arsenal Street.
The property, which Mr. Friend allegedly stole from the store at about 1:45 p.m., was valued at $6.90. He also allegedly stole another item from the Family Dollar, a bar of soap, which was valued at $1. Mr. Friend was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building shortly afterward and turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on an unrelated warrant.
Rori K. Bartholomew, 29, 305 James St., Clayton, was charged by city police Tuesday with two counts of second-degree harassment and third-degree assault.
On Dec. 17, at about 11 a.m. on Washington Street, Ms. Bartholomew allegedly kicked Mariah Wallace in the face and mouth, causing two of her teeth to chip and break. She also allegedly punched Nakia Woodard in the face several times, then scratched Maria Middlestate with her fingernails. She was later arrested on Tuesday and released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Alexis M. McCreery, 27, 323 S. Washington St., was charged by city police Tuesday with petit larceny after she allegedly stole bath items from The General Store on Bradley Street.
Ms. McCreery was arrested for the alleged offense at about 8:40 p.m., and later released from jail with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Mackey J. West, 54, 115 State Place, was charged by city police Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
At about 7:30 p.m., Mr. West allegedly possessed methamphetamine in his backpack on Factory Street. He was arrested shortly afterward and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
He was also charged with an alleged burglary that happened roughly two weeks ago.
On Dec. 13, at about 10 a.m., Mr. West is alleged to have entered an office on State Street by force before stealing a silver wrench to fix a bike in his possession. He was charged with third-degree burglary, petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
He was held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
