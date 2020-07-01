WATERTOWN — Meijoreynen O. Dumayag, 22, 20342 Bagram Road 304B, Fort Drum, was charged by city police with third-degree rape after he allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old girl.
On Thursday, May 14, at an apartment on Creekwood Drive, Mr. Dumayag allegedly had sexual intercourse with the juvenile female, who at the time was 15 years old.
Mr. Dumayag was arrested June 22 after he turned himself in to police. He had been held pending an arraignment hearing the same day.
Carol L. Schneider, 69, 139 Winslow St. 2, was charged by city police with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing after she allegedly swung a shovel at a woman Tuesday.
At about 5:52 p.m. at her listed address, Ms. Schneider allegedly used a 24-inch rusted garden shovel to stab at the feet and legs of Judy Cherneskie. Ms. Schneider also is alleged to have swung the shovel at her stomach and torso, making Ms. Cherneskie fear she would be physically injured.
Ms. Schneider was taken to jail and released with orders to appear before city court July 8.
