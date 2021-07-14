WATERTOWN — Meghan A. Clement, 43, 1815 Olmsted Dr. 226D, was charged by city police Monday with petit larceny after she allegedly stole master locks from Ace Hardware.
At about 9:33 a.m., Ms. Clement allegedly placed two master locks valued at $28.98 in her purse before exiting the store on State Street.
She was arrested Monday and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.