Police Blotter

Watertown police cruiser. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Meghan A. Clement, 43, 1815 Olmsted Dr. 226D, was charged by city police Monday with petit larceny after she allegedly stole master locks from Ace Hardware.

At about 9:33 a.m., Ms. Clement allegedly placed two master locks valued at $28.98 in her purse before exiting the store on State Street.

She was arrested Monday and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.

