WATERTOWN — Emma R. Quailer, 30, 47256 Dingman Point Road, Alexandria Bay, was charged by city police with petit larceny after she allegedly attempted to steal items from a store on Bradley Street.
At about 2:25 p.m. on Monday, Ms. Quailer allegedly concealed $51.39 worth of consumable items in her purse with the intention of stealing them from The General Store, 816 Bradley St., Watertown.
She was arrested on Monday, taken to jail and then released with a ticket to appear in city court Sept. 1.
Christopher M. Perciful, 39, 25791 Route 37 209, was charged Tuesday by city police with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny.
On Saturday, June 6, at 751 Waterman Dr., Mr. Perciful was allegedly in possession of a black drawstring bag in his groin area, which contained 37 glassine envelopes containing white, powdery substance. The substance later tested positive for heroin, according to a field test kit. According to a police report, the amount of heroin possessed, along with the manner in which it was packaged, is consistent with it being possessed with intent to sell.
The petit larceny charge arose after Mr. Perciful allegedly stole a dewalt tool box — valued at $39 — from White’s Lumber, 231 N. Rutland St. on June 30. Mr. Perciful allegedly ran out of the store without paying for the tool box. He was arrested Tuesday, taken to jail and later released with a ticket to appear in city court on Aug. 14.
Mathew V. Belcher, 32, 62 Brett St., was charged by city police with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arresting and disorderly conduct.
On Friday, July 10, at about 2:23 a.m., Mr. Belcher was allegedly causing a public inconvenience when he screamed and yelled outside Mo’s Place on Factory Street, causing individuals to exit the establishment to see what the commotion was.
Shortly afterward, Mr. Belcher allegedly obstructed city police from conducting field sobriety tests by walking toward and yelling at the officers. He then allegedly resisted arrest by placing his arms underneath his body to prevent handcuffing, and by actively fighting with officers, a police report states.
Mr. Belcher was later arrested, processed and later released with a ticket to appear before city court in October.
Robert E. Rivera, 29, 823 Bronson St., was charged by city police last week with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
On Friday, July 10, police say Mr. Rivera was in front of a large crowd in the parking lot of Mo’s Place on Factory Street when he allegedly began clenching his fists and swinging his arms in an aggressive manner. Mr. Rivera later is alleged to have resisted arrest by clenching his fists, fighting and refusing to provide his hands for handcuffing.
He was arrested and taken to jail before being released with a ticket to appear in city court in October.
Let this be a lesson to you. Consider just where that glassine envelope might have been stored.....
