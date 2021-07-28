WATERTOWN — Kenneth F. Mallette, 52, of 816 Earl St., was charged by city police Tuesday with third-degree grand larceny.
According to police records, between April 21 and June 18, Mr. Mallette stole multiple items from the Home Depot store in the city. The combined value of the items was $18,337, police said.
According to police, Mr. Mallette walked out of the store on nine separate occasions with items in his cart he had not paid for.
Police said Mr. Mallette has nine prior felony convictions.
He was arrested Tuesday afternoon at Beaver Meadows Apartments, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Charles E. Wilson, 49, of 234 Mechanic St., Rear Apt., was charged by city police Tuesday with second-degree aggravated harassment.
According to police records, at about 7 p.m. Tuesday during a domestic incident, Mr. Wilson attempted to threaten and alarm Jonathen Wilson by sending him multiple threatening voice messages through Facebook Messenger.
Mr. Wilson was arrested at his home address, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing Wednesday.
Devon J. Wilson, 18, also of 234 Mechanic St., Rear Apt., was also charged by city police Tuesday with second-degree aggravated harassment.
According to police records, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mr. Wilson also attempted to threaten Jonathen Wilson by sending him multiple threatening voice messages via Facebook Messenger.
Mr. Wilson was arrested alongside the senior Mr. Wilson, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment Wednesday.
