WATERTOWN — Brandon T. Thompson, 32, 11385 Circle Drive, Chaumont, was charged by city police with third-degree robbery after he allegedly stole a purse belonging to Megan Clement.
On Wednesday, July 22, Mr. Thompson was at the Best Western on Washington Street when he allegedly stole Ms. Clement’s purse off a bed she was sitting on and then struggled with her when she attempted to stop him.
Mr. Thompson was arrested on Monday and held pending an arraignment hearing in city court. A police report states Mr. Thompson has three prior felony convictions.
John A. Lowden, 35, 409 Academy St. 4, was charged by city police with fourth-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly threw his cellphone at a TV belonging to Kimberly Chisam, shattering the screen during a domestic incident at his listed residence on Monday.
Mr. Lowden was arrested on Wednesday, taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing in city court.
Nysa M. Lee, 23, 1429 Gill St. 453B, was charged by city police with fourth-degree criminal mischief after she allegedly three Joshua Lee’s Xbox on the floor on Tuesday, causing it to become non-functional.
Ms. Lee was arrested at around 7:40 p.m., taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing in city court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.