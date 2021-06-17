WATERTOWN — Ann M. Laparr, 54, of 112 N. Hamilton St., was charged by city police Tuesday with second-degree harassment and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Police say that at about 7:30 p.m., Ms. Laparr allegedly entered 212 N. Hamilton St. and struck Ashley Laparr in the shoulders with both fists clenched.
She was arrested shortly after, taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Rashaun A. Brown, 18, of 2466 Alexandria Meadows, was charged by city police Monday with third-degree criminal trespassing, endangering the welfare of a child and petit larceny.
Police say that at about 1:50 a.m. on June 2, Mr. Brown allegedly stole toys from the Office of Child Services at 317 Washington St., as well as entered the playground when he had no right to do so, according to city police. He did these offenses while with two children, a police report stated.
He was arrested Monday and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Patrick J. Fish, 38, of 321 Prospect St. Lower, was charged by city police Monday with second-degree criminal contempt after allegedly violating an order of protection.
Police say that at about 11:38 a.m., Mr. Fish was allegedly in the presence of the protected party at his listed residence.
He was arrested Monday and held in jail pending a video arraignment hearing.
Mackenzie E. Gustave, 42, of 207 Creekwood Drive, Apt. 2, was charged by city police Tuesday with third-degree assault after she allegedly struck another person in the face.
Ms. Gustave allegedly punched Beverly Wandron in the lip, causing two puncture wounds that required medical attention.
She was arrested shortly after and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
