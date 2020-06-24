WATERTOWN — Amber J. Kidney, 24, 515 Bradley St. 2, was charged by city police Tuesday with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Ms. Kidney was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly maintained an apartment that was extremely dirty. A police report states there was trash in the living area, fecal matter smeared on the kitchen floor and insects throughout the apartment, which was allegedly injurious to her 1-year-old daughter, 2-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son. She is also accused of not adequately supervising her 2-year-old daughter when the child climbed out of a first-story window and was alone for around 18 minutes near a busy intersection while wearing a saturated diaper.
Ms. Kidney was transported to jail, processed and then released with a ticket to appear in city court July 22.
