WATERTOWN — Morris J. Tootle, 29, 23 Emerson PL, was arrested last week after he was allegedly operating a vehicle while having more than 10 suspensions.
On Thursday, May 28, Mr. Tootle was allegedly driving west on Pearl Street in a 2004 Kia while having more than 10 previous suspensions imposed on separate dates for failure to answer, appear or pay a fine.
Mr. Tootle was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Mr. Tootle was processed and then released with a ticket to appear in city court.
Maurice Q. Gunn, 39, 207 Wealtha Ave 648C, was arrested last week after he was allegedly driving while intoxicated.
On Wednesday, May 27, Mr. Gunn was allegedly operating a 2007 red Pontiac G6 intoxicated with an improper New York license plate while having a permanent revocation of driving privileges as of January 23, 2008.
He was charged with DWI, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, having improper plates, operating an unregistered vehicle and operating a vehicle without insurance.
Mr. Gunn was processed and then released with a ticket to appear in city court in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.