WATERTOWN — Richard L. Clark, 23, of Fulton, was charged by city police Tuesday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic violation.
Mr. Clark was arrested after a traffic stop on North Massey Street at about 7:23 p.m. He was processed at the scene and then issued a ticket to appear in City Court.
