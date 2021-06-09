WATERTOWN — Alexisa M. Carpenter, 29, of 1620 Huntington St., was charged by city police Tuesday with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.
Ms. Carpenter allegedly struck a man with a Estwing framing hammer in the upper lip and left torso during a domestic incident that was in close proximity to a child. The alleged offense occurred at about 10:25 a.m. Monday at 116 S. Hamilton St., and Ms. Carpenter was arrested the next day. She was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Dustin J. Hibbard, 33, of 1111 State St., was charged by city police Tuesday with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.
At about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at his listed residence, Mr. Hibbard allegedly punched a TV worth $400, which was owned by a person who has a stay-away order of protection against him. He was arrested shortly afterward and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
