WATERTOWN — Anthony S. Bidwell, 25, 548 Mill St., was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly punched and threatened to kill a woman during a domestic incident last week.
According to a police report, on Thursday, May 14, Mr. Bidwell allegedly followed Leah Wisner around her apartment on Academy Street with what she believed to be a rifle in his hands and threatened to kill her. Police also allege he jumped on top of Ms. Wisner and punched her repeatedly in the head.
Mr. Bidwell was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree harassment and second-degree menacing. He was also charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly prevented Ms. Wisner from calling police for help.
Mr. Bidwell was arrested and held in jail pending a video arraignment hearing.
Dylan K. Szablewski, 25, 608 Sherman St., was arrested Tuesday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
At around 9:30 p.m., police allege Mr. Szablewski was in a domestic incident with his brother, Anthony Allen, when he struck his wall with his fist several times, causing a hole to form in the drywall. Mr. Szablewski is alleged to have done this with a 4-year-old child nearby.
Mr. Szablewski was transported to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Robert W. Murphy, 54, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with unlawful publication of an intimate image. Mr. Murphy was transported to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
