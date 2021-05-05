WATERTOWN — Matthew J. Conklin, 31, of 207 Wealtha Ave. 637A, was charged by city police Tuesday with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.
At about 5:15 p.m., Mr. Conklin allegedly grabbed Matthew Conklin Sr. by the arms and forced them behind his back during a domestic incident at his listed residence. The alleged offense violated an order of protection that was issued out of City Court in July 2020.
Mr. Conklin was arrested shortly after the incident, taken to jail and held pending a virtual arraignment hearing.
Robin M. Roshia, 61, of 1146 Academy St., was charged by city police Tuesday with driving while intoxicated.
Ms. Roshia was arrested for the offense at about 11 p.m. after having allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign.
She was taken to jail, where a chemical test measured her blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, at 0.015%. She was processed and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
