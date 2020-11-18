WATERTOWN — Carl E. Orton, 35, 814 Franklin St., was charged by city police Tuesday with second-degree criminal trespassing.
At about 9:15 a.m., Mr. Orton is alleged to have entered a residence on Franklin Street without the owner’s permission. He then allegedly left upon realizing the owner was on her back stairway.
Mr. Orton was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building at about 11:45 a.m., processed and released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Zachary S. Ward, 21, 1020 Washington St., was charged by city police Tuesday with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, second-degree harassment, petit larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.
At about 9:30 p.m. on Washington Street, Mr. Ward allegedly punched a woman in the face and choked her until she couldn’t breath. He also allegedly stole an urn belonging to the woman, which contained her father’s ashes, according to a police report. He is also alleged to have run at a man with a chainsaw.
Mr. Ward was taken to Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending an arraignment hearing.
John A. Ellsworth, 25, 823 Water St., was charged by city police Tuesday with first-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection.
Mr. Ellsworth was allegedly arguing with the protected party over text messaging. A police report states he was previously convicted on criminal contempt, most recently in December 2019. Mr. Ellsworth was arrested at about 9:30 p.m. and held pending an arraignment hearing.
