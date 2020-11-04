WATERTOWN — Albert H Scott, 21, 276 State St., was charged by city police Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana after he allegedly had pot.
At about 3 p.m., at his residence, Mr. Scott allegedly possessed marijuana in a ziplock-style baggie. Mr. Scott was taken to jail for processing and released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Criss E. Mosley, 63, 270 Moulton St., was charged by state police Tuesday with first-degree criminal contempt after allegedly violating a stay-away order of protection.
Mr. Mosley allegedly pounded on the protected party’s door at about 11:15 p.m., also on Moulton Street. He was arrested shortly after, taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Bench warrants were issued on the following: Steven M. Seamon, 32, 345 Winslow St.; and Ryan J. Godlewski, 29, 405 Arsenal St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.