WATERTOWN — Edward J. Blake, 37, 22 E. Main St., was charged by city police Wednesday with second-degree criminal trespassing, petit larceny, second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Mr. Blake allegedly broke into a woman’s home, who has a stay-away order against him, and stole one of her bags. This allegedly occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on Charles Street.
He was held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Emily R. Mitchell, 33, 2465 Alexandra Meadows, was charged by city police with second-degree criminal contempt after she allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection.
Ms. Mitchell allegedly violated the order by being in the presence of her husband, Darvin Mitchell, on Wednesday at about 3 a.m.
She was held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
