WATERTOWN — Michael T. Dixon, 52, 515 Bradley St., was charged by city police Tuesday with two felonies and two misdemeanors after he allegedly displayed a knife during an argument with two people.
At about 11:25 a.m. on West Main Street, Mr. Dixon allegedly displayed the black and silver utility knife toward Pearl A. Holmes and Shawn P. O’Leary. Mr. Dixon was arrested roughly 30 minutes later and charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of second-degree menacing. He was taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Takaria L. Jackson, 32, 120 Stone Drive, was charged by city police Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief after she allegedly punctured a vehicle tire.
At about 4 p.m. on Coffeen Street, Ms. Jackson allegedly punctured the tire of a vehicle belonging to Nicholas Delcampo, causing it to deflate during a domestic incident.
She was taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
