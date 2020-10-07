WATERTOWN — Alicia M. Pugliese, 31, 310 S. George St., Rome, was charged by city police with second-degree reckless endangerment after she allegedly almost struck a person while driving on Lansing Street on Tuesday.
Ms. Pugliese was arrested at about 6:50 a.m. after police say she was driving down the 600 Block of Lansing Street when she allegedly left the roadway and almost struck David Chidester, who was standing in the median. A police report stated Mr. Chidester had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.
Ms. Pugliese was also charged with reckless driving, failing to stop for a stop sign and moving from a lane unsafely. She was processed and released with tickets to appear in City Court.
Tajemar M. Brandon, 25, 354 S. Hycliff Drive, was charged by city police with second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon after he allegedly shot a person with a paintball gun.
At about 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 23, Mr. Brandon allegedly shot a paintball gun at Henry R. Carter, who was not wearing protective gear. He was arrested at about 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday and held pending a video arraignment hearing.
Catherine M. Melhuish, 35, address listed as homeless, was charged by city police with third-degree criminal trespassing after she allegedly entered a condemned apartment on Tuesday.
Ms. Melhuish was arrested at about 7:15 p.m. after she allegedly entered 240 E. Main St., Apt. 3. She was taken to jail, processed and then released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Micah K. Houppert, 28, 716 Fallon Drive, Copenhagen, was charged by city police with second-degree harassment and second-degree unlawful imprisonment after allegedly pouring water on a woman, then not letting her leave a residence Wednesday morning.
At about 12:25 a.m., Mr. Houppert allegedly got into a domestic incident with Shayla Willis when he poured water on her then stood in the doorway of a residence on State Street, not letting her leave. He was arrested shortly after, processed in jail and then held pending an arraignment hearing.
