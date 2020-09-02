WATERTOWN — Ronald D. Robinson, 39, 19926 Route 11, was charged Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree menacing.
Mr. Robinson was arrested at about 7:30 p.m. and held in jail without bail. No other information was available.
Anthony Soto, 38, 831 Academy St., was arrested at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday after a warrant was executed.
He was later released from jail and ordered to reappear in town court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.