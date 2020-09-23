WATERTOWN — Samuel Rosa, 68, 113 W. Main St., was charged by city police with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of second-degree menacing after he allegedly swung a golf club at two people on Wednesday.
At about 12:40 a.m. on State Street, Mr. Rosa allegedly charged at Michele Spies and James Heise with a golf club and swung it at them. He was arrested shortly afterward, taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
A police report states Mr. Rosa has been previously convicted of trafficking cocaine in Massachusetts.
Harold R. Rogers, 42, 845 Starbuck Ave., was charged by city police with third-degree assault after he allegedly shoved a man on Sunday, causing him to stumble and break his jaw.
At about 8:45 a.m. on Starbuck Avenue, Mr. Rogers allegedly shoved Andrew Segouin, causing his jaw to break. Mr. Rogers was arrested on Monday and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Marco A. Backus, 19, 221 Clinton St., was charged by city police with one count of petit larceny and one count of grand larceny after he allegedly used a stolen debit card to withdraw nearly $400 from the owner’s bank account.
Mr. Backus is alleged to have stolen a debit card belonging to Thomas O’Connell. He then allegedly used the debit card to steal $385.88.
Mr. Backus was arrested at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
