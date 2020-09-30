WATERTOWN — Tangela J. Bourcy, 47, 211½ Clinton St., was charged by city police Tuesday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
She was arrested after a traffic stop at about 7:30 p.m. on Sherman Street. Processed at the scene, Ms. Bourcy was released with a ticket to appear in city court.
Aleshia N. Reed, 28, 845 Starbuck Ave., was charged by city police with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon after she allegedly stabbed a man Wednesday morning.
Ms. Reed was arrested at about 1:50 a.m. after a domestic incident with Shawn Reed, who she allegedly stabbed with a knife. She was processed in jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
