WATERTOWN — Kisa M. Kinnard, 45, of 419 Clay St., Apt. 3, was arrested Saturday at 6:58 p.m. by Watertown City Police. Ms. Kinnard was arrested for second degree criminal trespass and second degree harassment for physical contact, after police allege she trespassed in the apartment of Henrietta Hoffman. Ms. Kinnard then punched Christopher Welsh in the back of his neck.
Ms. Kinnard had been previously asked to leave the residence by Ms. Hoffman and a police officer.
Ms. Kinnard was charged with second degree criminal trespass and second degree harassment for physical contact.
Ms. Kinnard was processed, released and given an appearance ticket for August 25 at the Watertown City Court.
Chastity A. Towsley, 21, of 689 Mill St., was arrested on Sunday at 6:34 p.m. by the Watertown City Police. Ms. Towsley was charged with criminal trespass after she entered and remained in the apartment of Janice Rivera on May 18.
Ms. Towsley was processed, released and given an appearance ticket for the Watertown City Court on August 24.
Three other people have been linked to the trespass in Ms. Rivera’s apartment on May 18, Damien T. Finnegan, Maryann L. Robinson and Chrystle L. Robinson. All three were arrested Friday.
Jamison A. Rutter, 18, of 301 High St., Apt. 2, was arrested by the Watertown City Police on Monday at 12:23 a.m. Mr. Rutter was arrested after yelling at a police officer who was called to get him to quiet down. Police say he was yelling at a loud volume, causing his neighbors to come out of their homes and a passerby to tell him he was “being a nuisance.”
Mr. Rutter was charged with disorderly conduct for unreasonable noise. Mr. Rutter was processed, released and given an appearance ticket for the Watertown City Court on August 25.
Nichole L. Smith, 41, of 1620 Huntington St., was arrested on Sunday at 10:39 p.m. by the Watertown City Police. Police allege Ms. Smith spit in the face of Kristopher W. Cooley, a city police officer, intentionally.
Ms. Smith was charged with second degree harassment for physical contact.
Ms. Smith was processed, released and given an appearance ticket for the Watertown City Court.
Timothy J. Ritter, 46, of 24354 Plank Road, LeRay, was arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday at 5:31 p.m. The sheriff’s office alleges that Mr. Ritter stole $39.98 from the Watertown Walmart when he entered the building, selected a number of items and then returned those unpaid items to the customer service desk, using receipts that appeared to have come from the parking lot outside.
According to the sheriff’s office, Mr. Ritter did return the money to the Walmart loss prevention officer, but then ran out of the store instead of waiting for police. The sheriff’s office says that, according to the loss prevention officer, Mr. Ritter had been involved in another incident of theft from the same Walmart on Feb. 28, and was being investigated by the sheriff’s office for such actions.
Mr. Ritter was processed, released and given an appearance ticket for the Watertown Town Court on June 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.