WATERTOWN — Brian S. Exford, 52, of 340 Arsenal St., was charged with DWI and aggravated DWI by city police at 8:12 p.m. on Sunday.
According to police reports, Ms. Exford was pulled over in the 1800 block of State Street in Watertown and taken to the public safety building for a chemical test, which showed that he had a BAC of 0.20 percent, which is more than double the legal limit of 0.08 percent. He was processed and released pending an arraignment hearing on Oct. 19.
Aurhur H. Boughton, 49, of Watertown, was charged with fourth-degree stalking and second-degree harassment by state police at 3:08 p.m. on Sunday. The alleged stalking incident occurred on July 9 at 1:14 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.