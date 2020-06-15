WATERTOWN — William D. McCain, 25, of 418 Baker Lane, Winchester, Virginia, was charged with petit larceny by city police at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday. Police say that Mr. McCain entered a truck in the Watertown Tully’s parking lot belonging to Matthew K. Gamel, and stole $50 in cash, a Hart brand air compressor, and a pair of DC brand sneakers, altogether at a combined value of $220.
Earlier that day, at 10:15 p.m. Mr. McCain had been charged with providing a false name to a police officer during a traffic stop. The name Mr. McCain provided was Kane T. Burcher. During this arrest, a search for warrants showed that Mr. McCain had warrants for his arrest issued from West Virginia and Virginia. Virginia expressed an intent to extradite Mr. McCain.
Mr. McCain was held pending arraignment at the Watertown city jail.
Jacob L. Snider, 38, of 810 Superior St., was charged with third degree assault with intent to cause physical injury by city police at 2:55 p.m. on Sunday. Police say that Mr. Snider pushed and threw Amy Rae Hayes during a domestic incident that resulted in Ms. Hayes hitting her head, which caused internal bleeding on her brain.
Mr. Snider was held pending arraignment at the Watertown city jail.
Drew A. Makuch, 21, of 5811 Pine Grove Road, Glenfield, was charged with first degree identity theft by state police at 12:11 p.m. on Sunday. Police say that the incident Mr. Makuch is charged with occurred at approximately 9 a.m. on November 7.
Jessica E. Gonyou, 41, of Watertown, was charged with petit larceny by state police in the town of Pamelia at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday.
