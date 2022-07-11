WATERTOWN — Klair Y. West, 31, of Camp Avenue, Watertown, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
According to police records, Ms. West unlawfully remained within an apartment at 345 Factory St., despite numerous requests to leave from the resident and police officers. Police say Ms. West also refused to be photographed or provide fingerprints during processing at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
Ms. West was taken to the PSB, processed and held pending a Monday arraignment.
Cedericquois A. Grant, 33, of 435 S. Hycliff Dr., Apt. 633D, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Mr. Grant violated the terms of a family court refrain-from order of protection when he damaged a plastic flower pot belonging to the protected party during a domestic incident on Sunday.
Mr. Grant was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing Monday mroning.
Carl B. Simpson, Jr., 61, of 1204 Superior St., Apt. H3, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, at about 1:10 p.m. Sunday, Mr. Simpson entered and remained within an apartment on West Main St. without permission.
Mr. Simpson was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Jamison C. Cohick, 23, of 26698 Boyer Circle, Evans Mills, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday with third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing.
According to sheriff’s deputies, at about 5 p.m. Saturday, Mr. Cohick took a woman’s hand, which was holding a can of hairspray, and shoved it into her right eye, causing bruising and swelling. Mr. Cohick also is alleged to have blocked the woman from exiting the residence by blocking her path with his body, and then holding her down on the bed, pinning her arms, and slapped her face.
Mr. Cohick is also alleged to have placed a pillow over the woman’s face to prevent her from screaming, and applied pressure to her neck.
Mr. Cohick was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Part, and released to military police custody.
Larissa M. Carlin, 32, of 132 Washington St., Hermon, St. Lawrence County, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies with petit larceny on Friday. According to deputies reports, Ms. Carlin stole a $79 tent from the Watertown Walmart on Friday, when she left the store without making an attempt to pay.
Ms. Carlin was given an appearance ticket to appear in court for her charge.
Brandon J. Barnett, 29, of 845 Starbuck Ave., Apt. 1004, was charged by city police on Sunday with fifth-degree possession of stolen property.
According to police records, Mr. Barnett is accused of possessing an air conditioner stolen from Kinney Drugs on State Street on July 6.
Mr. Barnett was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Andrew F. McConnell, 32, of 204 Creekwood Drive, Apt. 5, was charged by city police with endangering the welfare of a child on Saturday,
Janay W. Anderson-McConnell, 30, also of 204 Creekwood Drive, Apt. 5, was also charged by city police with endangering the welfare of a child on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. and Mrs. McConnell allowed their six children, aged 9, 7, 7, 6 ,5 and 6-months to live in “deplorable” and unsuitable living conditions, due to an excessive accumulation of garbage and filth. Child Protective Services removed the children from the home on Friday.
Both Mr. and Mrs. McConnell were given appearance tickets to appear in city court for their charges.
