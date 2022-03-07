WATERTOWN — Darryl L. Buckner, 32, of 785 Oswego Ave, Fort Drum, was charged with resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated, refusing a breath test and a traffic violation by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on Saturday.
According to sheriff’s office records, Mr. Buckner attempted to prevent his arrest by pulling away from the deputies and refusing to present his arms to be handcuffed.
Mr. Buckner was given appearance tickets for his charges and released to the custody of Fort Drum military police.
Ruth C. Schryver, 43, of 25146 William St., Calcium, was charged with driving while intoxicated, third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and consumption of alcohol in a vehicle by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday.
According to sheriff’s office records, Ms. Schryver had a blood alcohol content of 0.11%.
She was given appearance tickets to appear in Jefferson County’s centralized arraignment court.
