WATERTOWN — Keola L. McDonald, 48, of 344 Keyes Ave., was charged by city police on Saturday with petit larceny, resisting arrest and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, on Saturday at the Save A Lot grocery store on State Street, Ms. McDonald stole a package of steaks valued at $29.36 by concealing the package in her jacket and leaving the store without paying.
She then allegedly struck a 45-year-old male store employee around his head with her fists and a shoe. Police say Ms. McDonald pulled her arms away from officers and refused to allow herself to be handcuffed.
Ms. McDonald was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Christopher M. Skidmore, 49, of 19361 County Rt. 47, Carthage, was charged by city police on Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a number of traffic violations.
According to police, Mr. Skidmore was accused of possessing cocaine in his car during a traffic stop.
Mr. Skidmore was given an appearance ticket for his charges.
Randall J. Bell, 50, of 35033 Eddy Road, Lot 35, Theresa, was charged by city police on Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, Mr. Bell was a passenger in Mr. Skidmore’s vehicle when it was stopped, and had cocaine and a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine in his pants pocket.
Mr. Bell was given an appearance ticket for his charges.
Warren S. Grange, 28, of 785 Oswego Ave., Apt. 785, Fort Drum, was charged by city police with common law driving while intoxicated, refusing to take a breath test and two traffic violations.
According to police, Mr. Grange was traveling on Franklin Street when his car, a 2020 Cadillac sedan, went into the opposite lane of travel and struck a National Grid power pole. The car continued on, leaving a trail of debris and leaking fluid, until it came to a rest at the intersection of Franklin and South Pleasant streets.
Mr. Grange was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released to military custody with an appearance ticket.
Todd J. Docteur, 58, of 609 Thompson St., was charged by city police on Sunday with obstructing governmental administration.
According to police records, Mr. Docteur is accused of blocking police from arresting hum by shutting and locking his door, and refusing to exit, after police attempted to arrest him on a warrant.
Mr. Docteur was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Billi Jo Clark, 37, of 1018 Bronson St., was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
According to police records, Ms. Clark was being arrested under city municipal code 205-4, which bars residents from operating loudspeakers or sound amplifiers in a way that would annoy nearby pedestrians and residents. Police say she refused to provide her information to police, and walked away from the officers.
Ms. Clark was given an appearance ticket for her charges.
Daniel E. Miller, 37, of 78 Spencer Street, Gouverneur, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on Friday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
According to police records, Mr. Miller was in possession of a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze car that had been reported stolen from the town of DeWitt.
Mr. Miller was arraigned and held in the Jefferson County Jail.
