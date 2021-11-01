WATERTOWN — Jeremiah R. Keppel, 37, of 589 S. James St., Carthage, was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, at about 10:45 a.m. Friday, Mr. Keppel violated a stay-away order of protection held against him by Samantha Delong.
Mr. Keppel was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Eric M. Podwin, 24, of 1018 Erie St., was charged by city police on Saturday with third-degree assault and criminal mischief.
Mr. Podwin’s charges stemmed from an arrest warrant issued out of Watertown city court, and police did not provide more information about the incident.
Mr. Podwin was arrested at his home at 8 p.m. Saturday, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Charles D. Batsford, Jr., 42, of 30124 State Rt. 3, Lot 16, Black River, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, at about 7 p.m. Saturday, Mr. Batsford broke into the Starbuck Avenue home of Anna E. Richardson, despite being told to leave. Mr. Batsford also grabbed Ms. Richardson and squeezed her. He then prevented Ms. Richardson from calling the police by taking her cell phone from her hands as she dialed.
Mr. Batsford was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending arraignment.
