WATERTOWN — Three people; Cleo E. Vaughns, IV., 28, of Waltham Street, Regina A. Stevens, 38, who has no listed address and Edward Schuerfeld, II, 36, of Flower Avenue East, were charged by city police on Friday with second-degree criminal trespass.
According to city police records, on Friday on Flower Avenue East, Mr. Vaughns, Ms. Stevens and Mr. Schuerfeld are accused of illegally entered and remained in an apartment without permission from the owner.
In a separate incident that she was arrested for Friday, Ms. Stevens was charged with petit larceny for stealing $3.28 worth of cookies, in two separate incidents, from the State Street Citgo convenience store
All three were arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with appearance tickets.
Jessica N. Sciarini, 28, and Cody J. Patterson, 28, both of Olmsted Drive, were both charged by city police on Friday with two counts of acting in a manner to injure a child.
According to police records, Ms. Sciarini and Mr. Patterson are accused of allowing two children, age three and one years old, to live in “deplorable living conditions,” with multiple choking hazards within reach of the children and old food strewn about their home.
Ms. Sciarini and Mr. Patterson were arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with appearance tickets for their charges.
Timothy J. Gardner, 54, of South Orchard Street, was charged by city police on Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, on Friday at his South Orchard St. apartment, Mr. Gardner was found to be in possession of 1.12 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Mr. Gardner was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket for his charge.
Bruno G. Nespoli Morieira, 35, of West Main Street, was charged by city police on Friday with criminal mischief.
According to police records, on Friday at another apartment in his West Main Street building, Mr. Nespoli Morieira is accused of punching and kicking through a door belonging to Eric D. Bruckner during an argument, causing significant damage to its panels.
Mr. Nespoli Morieira was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Rodrick D. Jenkins, 36, who has no listed address, was charged by city police on Saturday with third degree menacing and second-degree harassment.
According to city police records, on Saturday at 303 Academy Street, Mr. Jenkins is alleged to have attempted to strike city police officer J Moran with a metal-buckled cloth belt, and threatened to strike the officer as well.
Mr. Jenkins was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with appearance tickets for his charges.
Secret M. Goforth, 30, of Gill Street, was charged by city police on Sunday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny.
According to police records, Ms. Goforth is accused of knowingly and intentionally possessed a stolen debit card belonging to Brooke Endres.
Ms. Goforth was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released to the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office due to a bench warrant for her arrest issued by the town of Watertown court.
