WATERTOWN — Richard J. Caplicki, Jr., 34, of 24671 Plank Rd., Calcium, was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree burglary, criminal mischief and acting in a manner to injure a child.
According to police records, at about 7:30 a.m. Friday at an apartment on Ohio St. in the city of Watertown, Mr. Caplicki broke a television and a bong belonging to Nicole More during a domestic dispute. The incident occurred in the presence of their three-year-old son.
Mr. Caplicki turned himself into police custody at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building Friday, where he was processed and held in jail pending an arraignment in city court.
Jesse A. Young, Sr., 38, of 1030 Arsenal St. Apt. 406, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree harassment and first-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, on Sunday at about 2 a.m. at an apartment on Wealtha Ave., Mr. Young engaged in a domestic incident with Regina Stevens, in violation of a refrain-from order of protection. Mr. Young grabbed Ms. Stevens shoe and removed it during the fight.
Mr. Young was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending arraignment.
Kiegan X. Cuzzocrea, 140 E Main St., Lower Apt. was charged by city police on Sunday with criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal mischief and acting in a manner to injure a child.
According to police records, Mr. Cuzzocrea applied pressure to the neck of Karlisa J. Reynolds, obstructing her ability to breathe, during a domestic incident. He also broke her glasses and broke the back door window of their shared apartment.
Mr. Cuzzocrea also flipped a rocker chair with a four-year-old male child inside it.
He was take to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment Monday morning.
