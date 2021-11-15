WATERTOWN — Shauna M. Ferrin, 25, of 1708 Ohio St, Apt. 134, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt of a court order and acting in a manner to injure a child.
According to police records, on Sunday at her home, Ms. Ferrin attempted to punch Timothy Hartwick while he held a one-year-old male child. The punch hit Mr. Hartwick in the face, and police say that caused significant risk to the child’s health and well-being.
The child is also protected by a refrain-from order of protection, which Ms. Ferrin violated when she punched the person holding him.
Ms. Ferrin was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held for arraignment in the county’s Centralized Arraignment court.
Jonathon M. Pannell, 25, of 234 Coffeen St., Apt. 2A, was charged by city police on Saturday with disorderly conduct and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, on Saturday at about 1:20 a.m., Mr. Pannell shouted profanities at a group of bystanders and at a group of uniformed Watertown police officers.
Mr. Pannell then aggressively approached the officers, ignoring repeated orders to step away. Officer Travis K. Workman placed a hand on Mr. Pannell’s chest to keep him at a distance, which Mr. Pannell shoved aside.
Mr. Pannell was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building. He was given an appearance ticket for his charges, and turned over to the custody of Fort Drum military police.
Michael J. Desormeau, 33, a homeless Watertown resident, was charged by city police on Saturday with petit larceny.
According to police records, on Oct. 30, Mr. Desormeau broke into a car owned by James Kroeger in the parking lot of 152 Court St., and stole $18 in cash from inside the vehicle.
Mr. Desormeau was arrested, taken to the Jefferson County Jail at the Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Heather L. Collins, 33, of 15681 Archer Rd., Copenhagen, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree burglary of a dwelling, criminal mischief, petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Ms. Collins arrest was related to an incident from December of 2020. Police did not provide more details about Ms. Collin’s alleged crimes.
She was arrested Saturday and held in the Jefferson County Jail pending an arraignment hearing Monday.
Nikkia D. Ballenger, 22, of 117 JB Wise Place, Apt. 201, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree aggravated harassment.
According to police records, on Nov. 9, Ms. Collins called Maezie McGraw and threatened to physically harm her. The call was recorded.
Ms. Ballenger was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where she was given an appearance ticket for her charges.
