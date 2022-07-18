WATERTOWN — Kirk R. Guyette, 39, of 27673 State Route 3, was charged by city police on Sunday with fourth-degree stalking.
According to police records, Mr. Guyette followed Chad E. Fitzpatrick, 51, to his workplace at Mr. Sub Sandwich Shop on Public Square on June 5. Police records state that Mr. Guyette then threatened to fight Mr. Guyette and burn his home down. Police said Mr. Guyette has previously been ordered to stop harassing Mr. Fitzpatrick.
Mr. Guyette was already in custody at the Jefferson County Jail for a previous charge, and was processed and returned to the jail following this latest charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.