WATERTOWN — Edgar L. Richardson, II, 44, who does not have a fixed address, was charged by city police on Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Mr. Richardson damaged stage props and a dummy, all belonging to the Little Theater of Watertown, with a combined value of $130, at about 2:27 p.m. Sunday at 1605 Huntington St.
Mr. Richardson was separately charged with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree burglary by city police on Sunday as well.
According to police records, Mr. Richardson illegally entered a cabin at 1605 Huntington St., by breaking multiple windows and window screens, causing $550 in damage.
Mr. Richardson was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment.
Micah K. Houppert, 30, of 522 Stone St., upper apartment, was charged by city police on Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Mr. Houppert damaged a door frame belonging to Toyanna Bray when he kicked in the door of her Hamlin Street apartment.
Mr. Houppert was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Christopher K. Dake, 43, of 133 N. Orchard St., was charged by city police with first-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Dake violated a stay-away order of protection when he was discovered to be sleeping in the home of the protected party on Sunday morning.
Mr. Dake was arrested, taken to the PSB and held pending arraignment.
James A. Warner III, 37, of 1121 Harrison St., was charged by city police on Saturday with fifth-degree arson.
According to police records, Mr. Warner intentionally started a fire in the grass outside the North Massey Street Stewart’s Shops, using butane lighter fluid.
Mr. Warner was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Tabitha A. Beach, 31, of 1006 Bronson St., was charged by city police on Saturday with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
According to police records, Ms. Beach was seen on her front porch yelling profanities at patrols and other people outside her home. She then ran from patrols and wrestled with officers when they attempted to engage her, requiring officers to force her arms into handcuffs.
Ms. Beach was taken to the PSB, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
