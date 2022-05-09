WATERTOWN — Samuel W. Pearson, 27, of 123 State Place, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Pearson violated the terms of a stay away order of protection on Sunday when he was found at the residence of the protected party.
Mr. Pearson was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending arraignment.
Holly C. Gould, 27, of 1016 Huntington St., was charged by city police on Saturday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Ms. Gould stole a Foursin blender, valued at $18.99, from the front porch of a house on Central Street at about noon on April 16.
Ms. Gould was given an appearance ticket to appear in court for her charges.
Byron R. French, 43, of 148 Duffy Street was charged by city police on Friday with aggravated driving while intoxicated and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
According to police records, Mr. French was driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.22 percent, but did not provide details about his weapons charge.
Mr. French was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Pubic Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending arraignment.
Devin L. Collins, 18, of 423 Seward St, was charged by city police on Saturday with third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal contempt and petit larceny.
According to police records, at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday at a house on Huntington Street, Mr. Collins broke a window valued at $280 when he struck it several times, then threw a rock into it.
He was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail.
Kristie L. Perkins, 40, a Watertown resident without a listed address, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree aggravated harassment.
According to police records, Ms Perkins sent her 19-year-old daughter a text message containing several threats to knock her out on Friday.
Ms. Perkins was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released.
Juan C. Guzman, 43, of 651 Olive St., Apt. 4, was charged by city police on Friday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second degree menacing.
Mr. Guzman was arrested in connection with an incident on May 2 involving a 27-year-old male victim, but police did not provide more details.
Mr. Guzman was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending arraignment.
Eugene J. Cappuccetti, 26, of 209 Main St., Theresa, was charged by city police on Satuday with second-degree criminal trespassing.
According to police records, Mr. Cappuccetti was charged in connection with an incident from May 6.
Mr. Cappuccetti was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending arraignment.
Michael W. Hutt, 57, of 305 Gotham St. Apt. 5, was charged by city police on Saturday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Mr. Hutt obstructed traffic on South Meadow Street by walking into the roadway, between two vehicles, to stop passing drivers and ask for money.
Mr. Hutt was given an appearance ticket to appear in city court for his charge.
