WATERTOWN — Devon D. Hutchins, 21, of 645 Emerson St., Apt. 2, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.
According to police records, Mr. Hutchins violated the terms of an order of protection when he allowed the protected person, a 16-year-old girl, inside his residence where he stayed with her on Sunday afternoon. Mr. Hutchins was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he remained in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Tina M. Tibbles, 54, of 508 Cooper St., upper apt., was charged by city police on Sunday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
According to police records, Ms. Tibbles possessed a stolen iPhone Pro Max 11, valued at $1,100, that belonged to Ashlee Hibbits. Police said Ms. Tibbles attempted to conceal the phone during the investigation.
Ms. Tibbles was charged on-scene and released with an appearance ticket.
Jessica L. Redmore, 31, of 526 Morrison St., was charged by city police on Saturday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
According to police records, Ms. Redmore used a knife and cut Anthony F. Reid on his back with it during a domestic incident at their home Saturday evening.
Ms. Redmore was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where she was held pending a Sunday morning arraignment hearing.
Kristina L. Pafford, 38, of 372 Pawling St., was charged by city police on Saturday with driving while intoxicated and refusing to take a breath test.
Police did not provide more details on Ms. Paffords arrest. She was given an appearance ticket to appear in Watertown city court for her charges.
