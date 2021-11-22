WATERTOWN — Eric M. Podvin, 25, of 1018 Erie St, was charged by city police on Monday with third-degree criminal mischief.
He was arrested at about 12:50 a.m. in the 400 block of West Main St.. Police did not provide more details about Mr. Podvin’s arrest.
He was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Nathaniel Gary, III, 30, of 283 State St., Apt. 211, was charged by city police on Sunday with driving while intoxicated, refusing to take a breath test and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Mr. Gary was given an appearance ticket for his charges.
Caleb E. Bellinger, 32, of 736 West Main St., Apt. 5, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, on Sunday at about 2:30 a.m., Mr. Bellinger violated a stay-away order of protection held against hum by Andrea Brozzo, when he visited her residence on Grove St.
Mr. Bellinger was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending arraignment.
Steven E. Beach, Jr, 25, of 232 West Main St., Apt. 31B, was charged by city police on Saturday with driving while intoxicated, false personation and driving without a license.
According to police records, Mr. Beach was stopped by police in the J.B. Wise parking lot early Saturday morning. There, he provided a false name, birthdate and address to a police officer, even after being informed of the consequences of such action. He also provided a breath sample which showed his blood alcohol content was 0.12%.
Mr. Beach was given an appearance ticket for his charges.
Francis J. Conklin, III, 44, of 114 Park Ave, Apt. 2, was charged by city police on Saturday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving without a license.
According to police records, on August 19, Mr. Conklin possessed a stolen motion light belonging to his neighbor William Corbett. He was pulled over on a traffic infraction Saturday, and was found to have no valid inspection on his vehicle.
Mr. Conklin was given an appearance ticket for his charges.
