WATERTOWN — Samuel W. Pearson, 27, of 123 State Place, was charged by city police on Saturday with third-degree criminal mischief, cruelty to an animal and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, during a domestic dispute at his residence on Sunday morning, Mr. Pearson threw a Macbook Pro Air laptop, valued at $300, against a concrete wall. The laptop belonged to a 24-year-old female victim. Mr. Pearson then pushed the female out of a doorway.
Police records state that Mr. Pearson also deprived a dog named Luna of food and water. Police records state that the dog appeared malnourished, covered in feces and was left in a small cage in the basement.
Mr. Pearson was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Part. Mr. Pearson was released from custody after arraignment.
Misty D. Pientka, 44, of 2561 Nova St., Springfield Or., was charged by city police on Saturday with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, at about 11 p.m. Friday at 106 Bishop St., Ms. Pientka hit and scratched her 29-year-old male partner on the head, neck and face while he held their 3-year-old son.
Ms. Pientka was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Part. Ms. Pientka was released from custody after arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.