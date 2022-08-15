WATERTOWN — Shemar P. Douglas, 25, of Boyd Street, was charged by city police Sunday with third-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.
According to police records, during a domestic dispute at his home, Mr. Douglas took a MacBook Air laptop and smashed it against a portable dishwasher, destroying the $999 laptop.
Mr. Douglas was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Leonard N. Testa, 40, of Arsenal Street, was charged by city police Sunday with petit larceny.
According to police, at about 11 a.m. on Sunday at the Kinney Drugs store on Coffeen Street, Mr. Testa concealed a 12-pack of Twisted Tea beverages, valued at $16.99, in a reusable grocery bag and exited the building without paying for them.
Mr. Testa was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Cleo E. Vaughns IV, 28, of North Hamilton Street, was charged by city police Saturday with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Vaughns violated the terms of an order of protection when he contacted a protected party by phone and threatened to “shoot up” the party’s home.
Mr. Vaughns was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment.
Gregory A. Lovick, Jr., 26, of Alexandria Meadows, was charged by city police Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and having an unregistered motor vehicle.
According to police, Mr. Lovick violated an order of protection when he had the protected party in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Mr. Lovick was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, arraigned and released from custody, to be turned over to military police custody.
Danielle M. Freeman, 34, of South Meadow Street, was charged by city police Saturday with resisting arrest. According to police records, police recognized her outside her home and attempted to arrest her on an active warrant, but she ran inside her residence and locked the door behind her to prevent arrest.
Ms. Freeman was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
