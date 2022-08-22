WATERTOWN — Terrance J. Brown, 36, of 420 Stone St., was charged by city police on Sunday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, at about 2 a.m. Mr. Brown was seen fighting with another man outside Whistler’s Tavern on Public Square.
Scattered thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 4:21 pm
WATERTOWN — Terrance J. Brown, 36, of 420 Stone St., was charged by city police on Sunday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, at about 2 a.m. Mr. Brown was seen fighting with another man outside Whistler’s Tavern on Public Square.
Mr. Brown was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Rontez S. Vann, 40, of 7 N. Main St., Carthage, was charged by city police on Sunday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, at about 2 a.m. outside Whistlers Tavern on Public Square, Mr. Vann repeatedly yelled at uniformed police officers despite being told to quiet down.
He was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Nylaya S. Gillins, 21, of 20358 Bagram Road, Apt. 252, Fort Drum, was charged by city polie on Sunday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, at about 2:10 a.m. outside Whistlers Tavern on Public Square, Ms. Gillins was seen wrestling on the ground with a male subject.
She was arrested, given an appearance ticket and released to military police custody.
Jacob E. Marshall, 24, a Watertown resident without an address, was charged by city police on Sunday with petit larceny.
According to police records, at about 6 a.m. at the Mill Street Stewart’s Shops Mr. Marshall concealed a Bic lighter, valued at about $2.69, in his pocket and exited the store without paying for the item.
He was given an appearance ticket for the charge.
