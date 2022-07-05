WATERTOWN — Chad E. Bishop, 43, of 272 Moulton Street, was charged by city police on Monday with first-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, at about 3:19 a.m. Monday, Mr. Bishop was observed in his 71-year-old neighbors yard, violating a stay-away order of protection issued out of city court.
Mr. Bishop was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was held before an arraignment hearing later Monday. Mr. Bishop is now in jail at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, according to court records.
Bruno G. Nespoli Moreira, 35, of 138 W. Main St., Apt. 5, was charged by city police on Sunday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.
According to police, at about 10 a.m. at his apartment, Mr. Nespoli Moreira chased Kirk R. Guyette, a 39-year-old Watertown man, with a filet knife and a cleaver, then threw the knives at him, striking Mr. Guyette in the back.
Mr. Nespoli Moreira was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed, arraigned in city court and sent to jail in the Jefferson County Public Safety Building, according to court records.
Larry M. Mutchler, 42, of 319 Coffeen St., was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Mutchler violated the terms of a stay-away order of protection issued out of Lewis County court when he was found to be living with and in the presence of a 12-year-old girl. Police said they discovered this when they were investigating a domestic incident reported at Mr. Mutchler’s Coffeen Street home.
Mr. Mutchler was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, and arraigned. He was released following his arraignment hearing.
Carlos A. Gonzalez, 20, of 10136 4th Armored Division Dr., Apt. 323-B, Fort Drum, was charged by city police on Saturday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Police did not specify which drug they accuse Mr. Gonzalez of using while driving. He was given a court summons and released to military police custody.
