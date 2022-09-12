WATERTOWN — Madison G. Furgison, 24, of 2944 Cataract St., Apt. 1, Copenhagen, was charged by city police on Sunday with driving while intoxicated.
According to police records, Ms. Furgison was traveling west on the one-way Stone St., in the city when she struck an ornamental lamp post on the southern shoulder of the road, causing the light to fall to the ground.
Ms. Furgison had a blood alcohol content of 0.16 % according to police records.
She was given an appearance ticket for her charge.
Paul Hudson, 71, of 105 Washington St., Apt. 303, was charged by city police on Saturday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Mr. Hudson approached and shoved Edward J. Champion, 35, during a verbal dispute on the sidewalk outside 105 Washington St.
He was given an appearance ticket for the charge.
Edward J. Champion, 35, who has no listed address, was charged by city police on Saturday with disorderly conduct.
According to police, Mr. Champion yelled and screamed at another pedestrian, which was observed by a passing police patrol, at about 1:35 p.m. Saturday in Public Square.
Mr. Champion was given an appearance ticket for his charges.
Ronald J. Chapman, Jr., 36, who has no listed address, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Chapman violated the terms of a stay-away order of protection when he walked past the protected party on West Main Street on Saturday morning.
Mr. Chapman was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held for arraignment.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.