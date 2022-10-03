WATERTOWN — Patrick A. Francis, 27, of 334 Clay St., Apt. 4, was charged by city police on Friday with criminal possession of stolen property.
According to police records, Mr. Francis was found to be in possession of a 2016 Ford F150, belonging to Christine Compo, with a value of $25,000. Police said Mr. Francis drove the vehicle into the 300 block of Clay Street, near his home, and parked the truck on the street, without permission or right to access the vehicle.
Mr. Francis was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Jamal A. Jones, Jr., 23, of 116 N. Hamilton St., was charged by city police on Friday with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Jones punched a female victim and used his right hand to apply pressure to her throat during a domestic incident at about 4 p.m. Friday at his home.
Mr. Jones was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Patrick A. Francis, 27, of 334 Clay St., Apt. 4, was charged by city police on Friday with second degree burglary and petit larceny.
According to police records, at about 7 a.m. Friday, Mr. Francis entered the Cedar Street residence of Tiffany M. Bowman, and stole a pair of her women’s sneakers, a pair of North Face snowboarding pants and a soccer jersey, all with a combined value of about $304.74.
Mr. Francis was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Raye M. Williams, 34, of 652 Bronson St., Apt. A, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Ms. Williams violated a stay-away order of protection issued against her her, protecting an 11-year-old boy, when she gestured at him with her middle fingers raised and said “don’t care.”
Ms. Williams was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Cydayne S. Holt, 21, of 936 Franklin St., was charged by city police on Sunday with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Holt violated a refrain-from order of protection issued against him on June 22 of this year, when he intentionally spit in the face of the protected party during a domestic dispute in their home.
Mr. Holt was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
