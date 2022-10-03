Police Blotter

Watertown police cruiser on May 29, 2021 in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Patrick A. Francis, 27, of 334 Clay St., Apt. 4, was charged by city police on Friday with criminal possession of stolen property.

According to police records, Mr. Francis was found to be in possession of a 2016 Ford F150, belonging to Christine Compo, with a value of $25,000. Police said Mr. Francis drove the vehicle into the 300 block of Clay Street, near his home, and parked the truck on the street, without permission or right to access the vehicle.

