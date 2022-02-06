WATERTOWN — Gene T. Scott, 29, of 177 Pollock Road, Madrid, was charged by city police on Sunday with first-degree driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
According to police records, Mr. Scott was arrested at 2:44 a.m. Sunday, at 1222 Arsenal St. He was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where a chemical blood alcohol content test showed his BAC was 0.24%, well above the 0.08% legal definition of drunk.
Mr. Scott was given three traffic tickets for his charges and released.
David K. Anderson, 35, of 334 Keyes Ave was charged by city police on Saturday with third-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, on Saturday at about 2:08 a.m., during a domestic dispute Mr. Anderson threw a Samsung S21 Ultra smartphone, belonging to a female. The phone shattered and was entirely unusable, according to police records.
Mr. Anderson was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending arraignment.
Miguel A. R. Harvey II, 23, of 9 Prospect St., Adams, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree obstructing government administration. According to police records, Mr. Harvey fled from police as they investigated a criminal mischief complaint where he was the primary suspect. Mr. Harvey was not charged with criminal mischief according to police documents provided through Sunday morning.
He was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Patrick L. Collins II, 40, of 355 Winslow St., was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, at his residence on Jan. 20 Mr. Collins threw juice at a female victim, getting it into her hair, and then spit in her face during a domestic incident.
Mr. Collins was arrested and given an appearance ticket for the charge.
Dee H. Smith, 35, of 845 Starbuck Ave, Apt. 1203, was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree harassment. He was also charged separately with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, during a domestic dispute with a female victim at his apartment on Jan. 22, Mr. Smith caused significant pain and physical injury to her when he struck her repeatedly with an altered foam bat, shocked her with a taser and struck her with the device on the top of her head. Mr. Smith caused bruises across the victims body and swelling in her eye.
He also grabbed her and threw her to the floor several times. Mr. Smith was convicted of second-degree criminal contempt in the city of Watertown on June 9 of last year, making his possession of the foam bat and taser a felony.
In a separate incident at his apartment on Feb. 3, Mr. Smith struck the same female victim with a closed fist on her left side, as well as placing his hands around her neck and squeezed.
Mr. Smith was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment for all charges on Friday. The victim requested a stay-away order of protection from the court.
