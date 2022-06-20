WATERTOWN — Ryan A. Barbosa, 27, of 258 Moulton St., was charged by city police on Friday with endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Barbosa punched a 32-year old female victim in the face while she held a 5-month-old baby in her arms during a domestic incident at an apartment on Ohio Street Friday afternoon.
Mr. Barbosa was arrested Friday evening at the Paddock Arcade, where police say he refused to provide his hands for cuffing by repeatedly pulling away. Officers had to take Mr. Barbosa to the ground to arrest him, they said in arrest records.
Mr. Barbosa was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held for arraignment.
Meghan R. Beutel, 33, of 14625 County Route 156, was charged by city police on Saturday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Ms. Beutel stole her ex-boyfriends truck keys from inside his vehicle and struck him in the head with a beer can on Friday evening. Ms. Beutel is also accused of attempting to strike the man with the metal legs of a stool.
Ms. Beutel was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with appearance tickets for her charges.
Ronald A. Murray, Jr., 28, 31569 Burnt Rock Road, Cape Vincent charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and common law driving while intoxicated.
According to police records, Mr. Murray possessed 2 glassine envelopes in his left pants pocket containing heroin.
Mr. Murray was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Jean A. Joseph, Jr., 35, of 510 Curtis St., was charged by city police on Saturday with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
According to police records, Mr. Joseph was observed yelling and using profanities at about 4 a.m. on Saturday. Police say Mr. Joseph was so loud he caused his neighbors to exit their homes as he yelled.
When police attempted to take Mr. Joseph into custody, they said he pulled his arms away and continued to keep his hands and arms away from officers.
Mr. Joseph was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.