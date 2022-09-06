WATERTOWN — Derrick T. Lilly, 27, a Watertown resident without an address, was charged by city police on Tuesday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Lilly repeatedly went to 644 LeRay St. with no particular purpose, and made threatening statements to the residents after being told not to come back at about 1:50 a.m.
Mr. Lilly was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Kara A. Hall, 30, of 1030 Arsenal St., Room 402, was charged by city police on Monday with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of government administration.
According to police records, Ms. Hall threw bricks at other people in the Adirondack Efficiencies motel parking lot at about 6:45 p.m. Monday. When police attempted to arrest her, records state Ms. Hall pulled her arms away from the officers and refused to provide her information, fingerprints or submit for photographs at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
She was arrested and processed at the PSB, then released with an appearance ticket.
Christopher A. Arndt, 27, of 137 William St., Apt. 5, was charged by city police on Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment and first-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Arndr violated the terms of an order of protection issued by the court when he “got in the face” of the protected party and threatened to kill her during a domestic incident at their home on Saturday morning.
Police say Mr. Arndt then grabbed the protected party’s cell phone from their hand as they attempted to call 911.
Mr. Arndt was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Katherine A. Reed, 44, of 648 Bronson St., was charged by city police on Sunday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Ms. Reed stole 25 pairs of shoes, valued at about $1,000, from Dewey Coles, 37, during a domestic dispute in mid-June.
Ms. Reed was given an appearance ticket for her charge.
