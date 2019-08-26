CLAYTON - The rumbling came first and then the screeching roar of six F-18A fighter jets as they flew down the St. Lawrence River Monday morning, making a special pass over the Clayton Yacht Club. The jets appeared over a treeline just inside Bartlett Point, directly over the yacht club, then proceeded in a matter of seconds past Clayton and on toward the Thousand Island Bridge.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, including Lt. James Cooper Cox Jr. who has long family roots in Watertown and along the river, in jet No. 3, cruised at low altitude over Clayton just before 11:30 a.m. Boat traffic picked up just before the fly-by and onlookers climbed the Thousand Island Bridge to get a view.
Lt. Cox is the fourth generation of Navy officers and third generation Navy pilot with roots in a Watertown family.
The flight demonstration squadron, formed in 1946, travels throughout the United States and Canada serving as ambassadors of goodwill by bringing naval aviation to the public. A seventh jet trailed taking promotional photographs over the area.
The Blue Angels were headed to Greenwald, Nova Scotia from Newburgh, N.Y. for a show.
The jets were seen flying over the Watertown Airport first causing dozens of cars to pull over to watch.
The total Blue Angels team consists of 130 active-duty sailors and Marines.
“We do this all over the country in trying to get pictures of really cool locations,” Lt. Cox said Friday morning in a phone interview from Newburgh. “In this case, we’re just lucky enough to be close to the St. Lawrence to be able to do that here. We haven’t been this far north in a couple of years.”
(2) comments
https://www.facebook.com/Crawford.Performance.Engineering/videos/2668938026474142/?t=0
FYI : Yes Six (6) ships but one (1) additional escort.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.