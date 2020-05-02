CHAUMONT — The Blue Heron is once again teaming up with the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department for a Mother’s Day drive-up chicken barbecue at 11:30 a.m. May 10.
Meals, including a half a barbecue chicken, potatoes, macaroni salad, baked beans, a roll and a brownie will be $15 per person, with a large portion of the proceeds set to be donated to the fire department.
The Blue Heron, 12050 Route 12E, will have 600 half chickens available for purchase. Only cash or checks will be accepted at the door.
More staff will be brought on to get out to customers efficiently. A runner will be going up and down the road to take orders and ensure there will be enough food for all customers.
