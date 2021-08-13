WELLESLEY ISLAND — Four people were rescued by a bystander after their boat capsized in the St. Lawrence River on Friday.
Shortly before 11 a.m., first responders were dispatched to the south side of Sargent Island in Eel Bay, where it appears a boat capsized with four people inside.
Fire officials said a bystander came over in a boat and pulled the four people from the water before taking them to shore at Wellesley Island.
How the boat capsized was still unclear, but the four people inside are safe, according to fire officials.
