CLAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a crash involving three vehicles and a boat that went airborne off its trailer.
The crash occurred at a curve on Route 12E, just outside of the village, near Dalton Lane. According to Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies, a pickup truck, with a boat in tow, was driving away from the village on Route 12E as it approached the curve. Traveling toward the village and approaching the curve was a tan Tahoe, and a black BMW followed.
The driver of the black BMW apparently fell asleep at the wheel, accelerated and struck the Tahoe in front of him.
This resulted in the BMW entering the oncoming lane toward the approaching truck, according to sheriff’s deputies, who spoke with all three drivers and witnesses.
The driver of the truck did basic maneuvers to attempt to avoid the BMW, but the BMW passed the truck and struck the back of the boat that was in tow.
The boat then went airborne with the curve and landed upside down in a nearby field. The truck and trailer spun out and came to rest in a grassy area. The BMW came to rest in the field as well, with heavy front end damage.
Of the five people involved — two in the truck, two in the tan Tahoe and one in the BMW — the only possible injuries were that of the BMW driver, who was taken to River Hospital for back pain.
The Clayton Fire Department and state police were on scene assisting sheriff’s deputies. The Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service provided transportation to River Hospital.
