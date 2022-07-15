CLAYTON — The countdown to takeoff was on Friday for the 1000 Islands International Charity Poker Run on Saturday. The village and its docks were full with high powered boats trailered in from across the county.
Engines will be started at 9:45 a.m. Saturday and the run begins at 10 a.m. in Clayton.
The poker run, an event that brings participants from US and Canada and promotes local river communities and preserving the historic integrity of the Thousand Islands, is set to take off in Clayton Saturday morning at around 10 a.m. with around 400 boaters. They will head from Clayton down to Cape Vincent and mill around for around 15 minutes until heading back down the river to Alexandria Bay for lunch at noon. After lunch, the fleet will head down to Ogdensburg and get there at around 3 p.m. before heading back on its last leg back to Clayton and arriving to the village at around 4 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. The Harbor Hotel will be their home base, where dinner is set to host between 650 and 700 people.
The best places to watch in each leg will include anywhere in the villages of Clayton and Cape Vincent, as well as the town docks or pavilion near River Hospital in Alexandria Bay. Anywhere along the river in the parks in Ogdensburg will work as well. For more information, the run’s website can be found at 1000islandsrun.com.
